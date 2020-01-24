Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 19383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Valhi alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $593.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 3.22.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Valhi had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 218,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valhi by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valhi by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Valhi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valhi by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.