ValuEngine Downgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 672,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.