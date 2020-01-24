ValuEngine Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of VCNX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 163,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $102.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex makes up approximately 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 8.25% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

