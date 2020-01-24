ValuEngine Lowers Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.98.
AMTB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,143. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.
Mercantil Bank Company Profile
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
