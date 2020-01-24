ValuEngine Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to “Hold”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded down $30.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,962.96. 580,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,964.03. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 120.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Booking by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

