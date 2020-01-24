ValuEngine Upgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.37. 220,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,434. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

