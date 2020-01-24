Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 464,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,243. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $801.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.