Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 464,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,243. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $801.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.
In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
