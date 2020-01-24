Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.39. 13,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $130.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.