Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

