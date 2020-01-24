Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.23. 20,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.57 and a one year high of $94.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

