Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,166,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 216,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT opened at $104.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $104.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.