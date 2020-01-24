Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), approximately 173,108,005 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 72,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

