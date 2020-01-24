Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,747. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

