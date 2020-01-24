Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Vector Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.75. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Vector Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

