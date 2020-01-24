Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,020.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $334,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

