VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UAUD) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UAUD) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.61, 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

