Verify Market Cap Reaches $83,902.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Verify has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verify token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, COSS, IDEX and Radar Relay. Verify has a market cap of $83,902.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Verify

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verify is token.verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, YoBit and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

