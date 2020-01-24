Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research restated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.51. 11,108,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,030,323. The firm has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

