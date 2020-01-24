Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vesuvius to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 485 ($6.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 593 ($7.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 614 ($8.08).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 450.40 ($5.92) on Monday. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

