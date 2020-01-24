Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 594 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.