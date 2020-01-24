Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VIVEF stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

