Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €214.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €194.20 ($225.81).

Volkswagen stock traded up €0.94 ($1.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €177.52 ($206.42). The company had a trading volume of 895,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €163.88. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

