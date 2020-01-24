Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Shares Up 0.9%

Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.28 ($9.63) and last traded at €8.10 ($9.42), 23,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €8.03 ($9.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.23.

Voltabox Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

