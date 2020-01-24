Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €44.65 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €44.65 ($51.92) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.99 ($62.77).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €50.86 ($59.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. Vonovia has a one year low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a one year high of €50.30 ($58.49). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

