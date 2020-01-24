Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.96. Voxeljet shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,115 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VJET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.01.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voxeljet AG will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voxeljet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

