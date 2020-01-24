VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of VOXX International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,696. VOXX International has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.
