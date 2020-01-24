VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VOXX International stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,696. VOXX International has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 38.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 74.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

