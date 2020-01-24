Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $13,474.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,431,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,052,117 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

