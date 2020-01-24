Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Increasing investments in ESPN+ and Disney+ are expected to hurt margins in the near term. The company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments. Additionally, increasing operating expenses related to domestic parks and resorts are expected to negatively impact profitability. Moreover, we expect the newly launched Disney+ to face stiff competition in the streaming market not only from incumbents like Netflix and Amazon but also from upcoming services by Apple, Comcast and AT&T. Further, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $140.08. 13,069,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $937,569,000 after buying an additional 1,365,885 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

