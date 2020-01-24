Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.10. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. ValuEngine cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

