Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.93

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.93 and last traded at $121.83, with a volume of 161508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after acquiring an additional 161,919 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

