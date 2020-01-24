wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, wave edu coin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $228,948.00 and approximately $935.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitUBU.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,343,808 tokens. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitUBU. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.