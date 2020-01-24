WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $10.84 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 6.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,518. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

