Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 194.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after acquiring an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 490.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,666,000 after acquiring an additional 423,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Linde by 4,180.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $209.62 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.