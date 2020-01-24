Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 300.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $198.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

