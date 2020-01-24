Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 3,224 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $323,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

