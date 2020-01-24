Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $378.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $275.70 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.06 and its 200 day moving average is $356.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

