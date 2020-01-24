Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 18,106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

