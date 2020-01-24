Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 317,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

