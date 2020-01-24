Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

