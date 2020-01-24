Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,552. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $105.13 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

