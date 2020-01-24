Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 350 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.