Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

WBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 15,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

