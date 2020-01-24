Wedbush Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $89.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $82.19. 349,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,594. BOK Financial has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

