Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 12,337 Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.33% of TrovaGene worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TROV opened at $1.78 on Friday. TrovaGene Inc has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,797.67% and a negative return on equity of 185.18%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrovaGene Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

