Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,017,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 634.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,788,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.92. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AUY. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

