Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NYSE: HON):

1/15/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/3/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Honeywell has outperformed the industry. The company believes that strength in its defense, warehouse automation, process solutions and building technologies businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. The company is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share buybacks. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry. Given Honeywell’s extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to certain political, economic & geopolitical issues. It is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

12/18/2019 – Honeywell International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $189.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $185.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Honeywell International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NYSE HON traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

