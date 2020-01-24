Wells Fargo & Co Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.15.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.