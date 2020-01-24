Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Welltower by 15.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Welltower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,814. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

