Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Analyst Recommendations for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comments


