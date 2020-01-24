Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 77,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. Wendys has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

