Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 10.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 385.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 88.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

